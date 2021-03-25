REFURBISHMENT work being carried out on the Casa Millan in Algeciras, Cadiz, has revealed remains of medieval houses.

The mayor of Algeciras, Jose Ignacio Landaluce, announced that the first phase of excavation works at the building on Calle Ventura Moron, known as Casa Millan or the Radiologist’s House, has been completed.

-- Advertisement --



The work, led by the archaeologist Maria Sanchez, has revealed important information about urban planning in medieval Algeciras.

It will allow special focus on one of the shortest and least known periods of its history, the Reconquista, when Spanish forces recovered territory from Al-Andalus.

The municipal archaeologist, Rafael Jimenez-Camino, has highlighted that the first building built safely in Christian times (1344-1369) has been documented.

This is of special interest because until now it was thought that the Castilians had simply reformed Islamic dwellings.

The Councillor for Culture, Pilar Pintor, said that the Junta de Andalucia Culture Department will take measures to preserve part of a patio surrounded by part of a late medieval Islamic dwelling.

The mayor said that “the most interesting thing about this space is the discovery of a well, which is still in operation, built in the 13th or early 14th century.”

Despite having been covered with a millstone it still maintains the water level.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Medieval buildings found during refurbishment work in Algeciras”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.