MAN dies in north London after being restrained by Met police, after being found in an agitated state.

A man has died after officers were called to assist a member of the public. According to Scotland Yard the Met police officers responded to a call for assistance and they found a man who was “agitated and in a state of distress”. Before the officers were able to give the man medical treatment they were forced to restrain him.

Paramedics were called to attend to the man whose condition sadly worsened before the paramedics were able to arrive. He was rushed to hospital, but tragically he died the next day. An investigation has now been opened into the tragic death by the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, IOPC.

Speaking of the sad death Detective Chief Superintendent Treena Fleming, who is in charge of policing for Enfield and Haringey explained that, “We are all truly saddened by this development, and my thoughts and those of my officers remain with the man’s family.

“We are fully co-operating with the Independent Office for Police Conduct who are investigating the events of that evening.

“I would again ask that people do not speculate until this investigation has had as much time as it needs to establish what happened.”

The investigation into the death continues and officers are being fully supported and are assisting with the investigation.

