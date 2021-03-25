Man arrested in Tarragona for allegedly killing elderly woman

A MAN was arrested for allegedly killing a 91-year-old woman in Tarragona, Barcelona.

The 70-year-old man was arrested last night, Wednesday, March 25, and charged with murder, according to the Catalan police, the Mossos d’Esquadra.

The man belongs to the family environment of the victim who was found drowned in her home.

The arrest was carried out by the Criminal Investigation Division (DIC) of the Mossos d’Esquadra and the man is due to appear in court in the coming hours.

In Valencia, a man, 48, was arrested for keeping his wife locked in their home for four months.

A team of firemen rescued the Pakistani woman, 35, after she called a relative to ask for help. They called the emergency services and both Local and National Police rushed to the scene.

The door was locked and the firemen accessed the apartment with their ladder. The owner of the house was located and opened the door with a key. The victim explained that her husband, who had been living in Spain for several years and works in a restaurant, had beaten her the previous night and that since she arrived in Valencia four months ago she was only allowed to leave the house if he was with her.

The man was arrested and the woman was taken to a health centre.

