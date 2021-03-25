A MAN has been arrested after a bomb scare at the Queen’s Edinburgh home of Holyroodhouse.

Police along with the bomb squad attended Holyroodhouse after a suspicious item was reported in the palace grounds. The Palace is the Queen’s official residence in Edinburgh and she normally spends one week there at the start of every summer.

At the moment though the Queen along with Prince Philip are safely at Windsor Castle. Police were called to the scene at around 8.50pm on Tuesday and the suspect package was made safe by a specialist Army bomb disposal team.

-- Advertisement --



According to Police Scotland luckily the device was ‘not viable’. Police have arrested a 39-year-old man who has now been charged.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland spoke about the suspicious item and explained that, “We were called to Holyrood Palace, Abbey Strand, Edinburgh, around 8.50pm on Tuesday, 23 March, following a report of a suspicious item.

“Following examination by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), it was made safe. There was no threat to the public.

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, March 25.”

Police were seen to thoroughly search the grounds in search of any further devices.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man Arrested After Bomb Scare at Queen’s Edinburgh Home”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.