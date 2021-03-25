PIRATES of the Carribean star Johnny Depp loses ‘wife beater appeal’

Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s bid to overturn a ruling that he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard has been denied by the Court Of Appeal on Thursday, March 25. The actor’s libel claim against The Sun was dismissed after a three-week trial in June last year when Mr Justice Nicol ruled that the news outlet’s claim that Mr Depp was a “wife beater” was “substantially true.”

Following the high-profile trial, representatives of the actor claimed that he “did not receive a fair trial” and Mr Depp’s barrister David Sherborne has asked the court to “set aside the judgement and order a new trial,” claiming Mr Justice Nicol’s judgement is “plainly wrong”.

The court has now refused to grant Mr Depp permission to appeal against the High Court ruling.

At the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Lord Justice Underhill said: ‘We refuse Mr Depp’s application to admit further evidence in support of his proposed appeal and we conclude that the appeal has no real prospect of success and that there is no other compelling reason for it to be heard.

‘We accordingly refuse permission to appeal.’

Earlier this week, the Pirates of the Caribbean star had to deal with his second home invasion in just two months, when a homeless man gained entry to his Hollywood Hills mansion. According to officials, the unnamed man fixed himself a drink and took a shower in Mr Depp’s $19 million home before a member of staff alerted the police. Officers were forced to break down a door when the homeless man refused to leave.

