Linda Hall
Healthy local food for school meals
LOCAL PRODUCE: Caterers will use locally-sourced produce for school meals. Photo credit: Pixabay

THE catering company that supplies meals for Alicante province schools intends to use as much local produce as possible.

The company, together with the Marina Alta Network of Local Development Agencies (CREAMA), has signed an agreement with the Xarxa Agricola agricultural association and the fishing sector’s Punt Nautic.

As well as ensuring that children in local schools are eating a healthy diet they will also be supporting two vital local industries, CREAMA said.

Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

