Healthy local food for school meals

THE catering company that supplies meals for Alicante province schools intends to use as much local produce as possible.

The company, together with the Marina Alta Network of Local Development Agencies (CREAMA), has signed an agreement with the Xarxa Agricola agricultural association and the fishing sector’s Punt Nautic.

As well as ensuring that children in local schools are eating a healthy diet they will also be supporting two vital local industries, CREAMA said.

