Health Minister Won’t Rule Out Extending Covid Restrictions

HEALTH MINISTER Matt Hancock won’t rule out extending Covid restrictions by another six months.

The UK’s Health Secretary delivered a crushing blow to Ministers and members of the public today, March 25 when he declared that he couldn’t rule out having to extend the current Covid restrictions again in the autumn if the health situation demands such measures. Matt Hancock is facing furious Tory backlash who have demanded the powers that be remove the “draconian” restrictions “at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Mr Hancock delivered his news as ministers met in the Commons to discuss extending the State of Alarm to the end of September, even though the current lockdown is officially supposed to end in June. He told his furious audience that he “cannot answer” whether the Coronavirus Act will end then, or be extended further.

“There are parts of this Act that have allowed us to do good things that everybody would like to see like that, and so when we do come to retire this Act, which we must within one year and preferably within six months, we will need to make sure that we can continue to do that sort of thing and make sure that nurses can be enrolled as easily as possible into the NHS,” he said.

“But I cannot answer whether we will be retiring it in six months. My preference would be yes, but given the last year, I think a prediction would be hasty.”

Mr Hancock’s comments were unsurprisingly met with furious disbelief from Tory backbenchers, who said they didn’t believe for a second they wouldn’t be asked to extend the measures in September. The heated debate comes just hours after Boris Johnson defended the current roadmap out of lockdown, claiming that current measures “protect people’s fundamental right to life.”

Never backward in coming forward, Broxbourne MP Sir Charles Walker responded to the Health Secretary in his usual candid way:

“As sure as eggs are eggs, we will be back here in six months at the end of September being asked to renew this legislation again. It is inevitable and anyone who thinks it’s not inevitable is deluding themselves,” he said.

