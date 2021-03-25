GUAZAMARA STUDENTS speak out against damaging wastewater that is affecting the local environment in Almeria’s Cuevas del Almanzora.

Students from the Guazamara Eco-school have spoken out to denounce that sewage is being dumped into local waterways. Students from the educational centre which promotes sustainable development even went so far as to meet with Antonio Márquez, the councillor for the Environment of the Cuevas del Almanzora Town Council in order to air their concerns.

The children have created a blog which shows how the wadi which they consider to be “the most beautiful corner of Guazamara” is being polluted. The wadi comes complete with an old bridge, and an enchanted cave called ‘La Encantada’, which even has his own place in local folklore.

The students explained how wastewater is affecting the environment and said, “there is something that spoils this wonderful landscape: a very long pipe that runs through the sewage system of Guazamara, which is also broken, so that sewage is discharged into the wadi.”

The meeting was a success the students explained how at the meeting, “They explained to us that the project was already underway, that a commitment had been signed with the Junta de Andalucía and that they were going to choose who was going to carry out the project”.

