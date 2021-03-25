Granada Town Offers Cash Incentive To Increase The Population

GRANADA town offers a unique cash incentive to prospective parents in a bid to increase the population

A municipality on Granada has come up with a unique initiative to try and increase its ageing population by offering a cash incentive to people who give birth or adopt a child. Cuevas del Campo has just over 1,700 residents and only one in ten is under the age of 14, while three in ten are aged over 75. In an attempt to avoid the further depopulation of the area, which unfortunately continues to occur in many other regions in Granada, the City Council has decided to encourage population growth by offering a payment of €500 for each birth or adoption in the municipality.

According to a statement released by the mayor, Carmen Rocío Martínez Ródenas, the population has declined as much as 8 per cent in the last five years, and the incentive is aimed both at helping existing parents of the municipality while also attracting new families in order to give “life and future” to the rural area.

“If we win in population, we win in all, “the mayor said, who explained that the “relief” for families aims to rejuvenate the census in which 27 per cent of residents are over the age of 75 while only 10 per cent are under 14.

