Graffiti Artists Convicted Of Vandalising Costa Blanca Monument

FOUR graffiti artists convicted of vandalising a historic Costa Blanca monument

The Provincial Court of Alicante has dismissed appeals and convicted four individuals of damaging a historical Costa Blanca monument. The men were fined €1080 for damaging the 16th century Torre Conde in San Juan, an old watchtower built to guard the coast from attacks. The graffiti artists rather short-sightedly signed their artistic names on the protected heritage site and caused damage worth an estimated €507.

Three of the individuals appealed their convictions back in December, claiming that the court had made errors in assessing the evidence, but the hearing this week upheld the verdicts, insisting that the experts correctly identified the perpetrators.

“These are experts specialized in the activity of graffiti artists, given that the same cause much damage to multiple people”, the magistrates declared. These specialists confirmed the identity of one of the defendants who signed his name both as ‘Triqui’ and ‘Birras’; officials were able to compare this signature with some of his ‘work’ posted on social media. At the court hearing, the experts “explained in a meticulous way how they came to know the identity of said defendant” through photos of other graffiti that appeared online.

Earlier this week, a monument to the International Brigades was vandalised with swastikas in the Latina district of Madrid.

