Government Halts Vaccination Of Catalan Police And Guardia Civil

CATALAN Government halts the vaccination of the majority of its police and Guardia Civil.

According to a statement from the Spanish Confederation of Police (CEP) on Thursday, March 25, the Generalitat has announced its plan to suspend the vaccination of Catalan Police and Guardia Civil under the age of 60. In a disparaging report, CEP claimed that all officers were scheduled to be vaccinated in April, but that this morning “we are informed that this campaign has been suspended indefinitely, except for colleagues aged between 60 and 65, in a unilateral decision of the Department of Health of the Generalitat of Catalonia, headed by Alba Verges.”

The statement continued: “the Generalitat is playing with the health of the National Police, their families and the population that comes to renew their documents, in a crude and uncouth attempt to punish the professionals of the security agents of the State destined in Catalonia.”

CEP has now requested that the Ministry of the Interior vaccinate all other officers through the Ministry of Defence in their military barracks “outside of political interference by an Autonomous Community that plays with health as a means to exert political pressure.”

The statement added that CEP has consulted legal experts to determine if they have a legitimate complaint against the government for jeopardising the health of the officers. Guardia Civil association APROGC has demanded an immediate explanation from the Catalan Ministry of Health as to why the vaccination schedule of its officers was suddenly changed.

