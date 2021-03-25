Germany Considers Cancelling Foreign Vacations Over Coronavirus Fears.



The German government said it is looking into the possibility of a temporary stop on foreign vacations. When trips to Spain’s Mallorca were allowed, but domestic travel wasn’t, it caused a lot of confusion among people in Germany.

In the second major change of course for the day, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government has announced that it is now considering the reversal of a decision made during a marathon coronavirus meeting of federal and state leaders on Monday regarding restrictions over Easter.

Beyond backing off the idea of an extra day of quiet over the Easter holiday weekend, leaders have reacted to intense backlash over a decision to allow Germans to vacation abroad while many here cannot travel at home. Now it seems that Berlin is looking at the legal possibility of reversing the original green light for foreign travel.

The reversal was sparked by a run on booking sites offering travel to Mallorca, a favourite tourist destination for Germans after the Spanish Balearic island registered a seven-day infection rate below 50 per 100,000 residents.

Among those most critical of the Foreign Ministry’s decision to remove its travel warning for Mallorca on March 14 — thus allowing residents to travel to Spain and back without mandatory testing or quarantine — was Dietmar Woidke, state premier of Brandenburg, who said: “That was one of the worst mistakes made over the past few weeks. Many mistakes were made but this one — especially as regards peoples’ understanding of government’s coronavirus measures — hit like a bomb.”

Woidke said Germans simply couldn’t understand how 40,000 of their neighbours could be allowed to fly abroad when they themselves could not travel within Germany.

