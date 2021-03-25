Fuengirola Woman Without Facemask Causes 20-Minute Train Delay

FUENGIROLA Woman Refusing To Wear A Facemask Causes 20-Minute Train Delay



Fuengirola National Police arrested a 59-year-old woman Finnish national on Tuesday at the Fuengirola Renfe-Cercanías train station on Avenida Jesús Santos Rein, on charges of allegedly resisting arrest and of disobeying a police officer.

The incident occurred at 6pm in the afternoon, when the Intelligent Communication and Control Command Center (CIMACC 091) received a call reporting a woman on a train refusing to wear the mandatory coronavirus facemask, as required under the current health restrictions, and when approached by the Renfe inspector, she reported became aggressive and uncooperative, causing the train to be delayed at the station for 20 minutes as a result.

When police officers boarded the train they met with the security personnel and the Renfe inspector, the latter of whom reported that, after repeatedly requesting the woman for her personal documentation, she only showed him a card with text written in Spanish that read “Respect my right not to wear a mask”.

The officers then entered the carriage to speak to the woman, asking her to use the mandatory mask, which she refused to do, and also refused to produce her identity documents.

When the officers tried to inspect the woman’s bag, she began to struggle violently with one of them, reportedly causing alarm among other passengers, until finally, the officers arrested her

Her arrest comes after a 35-year-old English citizen was also stopped by police in Fuengirola on Monday, on Francisco de Pizarro street, again for not wearing his facemask, and when approached by officers to wear his mask, he refused and was arrested for disobeying a police officer.

The man also refused to produce his identity and allegedly pushed the officer away violently, who promptly arrested him.

