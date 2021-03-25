First outing in a year

FIVE residents from the Anneke care home in Alfaz recently visited the Albir Lighthouse.

“This is their first outing since the start of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago,” explained Alfaz’s Health and Social Welfare councillor Marisa Cortes who greeted the party which included 102-year-old Candida.

Accompanied by Anneke’s owner Lisette de Leeuw and the centre’s director, Duly Estruch, the five residents set out on specially-adapted bicycles powered by volunteers.

Neither residents nor staff at the privately-run centre has contracted Covid-19 in all this time, a record that prompted the regional government’s Health department to launch the Marina Alta’s anti-Covid vaccination campaign there last December.

Until now the residents, who come from Spain, Holland, the UK, Belgium and Scandinavia, were able to lead normal lives, but without going out or receiving visits.

Now that they have all been vaccinated, they may go out once more and can meet visitors in carefully-controlled meetings in the open air.

