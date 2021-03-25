First Openly Transgender Official Confirmed by Senate

RACHEL LEVINE becomes the first openly transgender federal official confirmed by Senate.

Rachel Levine, former Pennsylvania health Secretary, has been approved as the Biden administration’s assistant secretary of health.

The vote, which was 52-48 in her favour, was on Wednesday. Two Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, joined all Democrat members in supporting her nomination.

Rachel had become the public face of the state’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and held the role of Pennsylvania’s top health official since 2017.

She will now be expected to look after the Health and Human Services Offices and programmes nationwide as part of her new role.

When nominated in January, President Biden drew attention to MLevine’s experience saying she will bring “the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic – no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability.”

Transgender-rights activists have welcomed the appointment and have called it a historic breakthrough.

The news comes as legislatures across America, mainly those under Republican control, are considering a large number of bills that target young trans people.

One bill which may be introduced in at least 17 states seeks to restrict or outlaw some types of medical care for young transgender people.

The final approval of these measures has not yet been won.

