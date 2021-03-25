EVIL FATHER who murdered his young daughter, who was only eight-years-old, dies in prison.

William Billingham, aged 58, was the brother of SAS: Who Dares Wins, Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham. Billingham was found dead in his prison cell in HMP Birmingham on Friday, March 19. He is believed to have been found by prison staff slumped in a chair.

The child killer had been sentenced in October 2018 after the horrific and brutal murder of his daughter Mylee. The father had stabbed his eight-year-old daughter to death in January 2018 at his bungalow near Walsall. His daughter had pleaded for her life before he brutally killed her in front of her mother, before trying to take his own life.

-- Advertisement --



Speaking of the prison death a source told The Sun that, “He was found on Sunday morning. He was found in a chair, the officers had opened up and found him.

“It drove people mad, he was living the life of luxury in there.

“He worked on the servery helping give meals out to fellow inmates.”

Reports differ though from what a prison service spokesman told The Mirror, as they announced that he died on Friday, March 19. The spokesperson said that, “HMP Birmingham prisoner William Billingham died in custody on 19th March 2021. The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Evil Father Who Murdered His Young Daughter Dies in Prison”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.