EMMERDALE star and his young son attacked outside a Manchester restaurant

Former Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas, who played Adam Barton on the soap for almost a decade before leaving in 2018, was attacked by a thug who tried to steal his £1,500 electric bike. More distressingly, the star’s six-year-old son Teddy was with him outside his Manchester restaurant, The Spinn, when the would-be thief tried to wrestle the bike from his grip. Luckily, the thug was spooked when another staff member arrived on the scene and took off without anybody being injured. Adam though is understandably said to be “really shaken up” after the incident.

A source told The Sun: “Adam got the electric bike so he could start doing deliveries around town.

“Lockdown has been hard on everyone and he wanted to do what he can to help his restaurant and he was really excited to have Teddy with him.

“Unfortunately things took a dramatic turn when a thug appeared and tried to wrestle the bike off him. A member of staff rushed to his aide and knocked the thief off it and he ran off.”

A proud Adam had posted a photo on Instagram just hours before the attack of him standing outside his restaurant with Teddy and his new electric bike. Adam bought the eatery in Gatley, Manchester, with his friend Scott Graham back in 2019.

“Me and lil Teddy On our first delivery for @thespinn_ tonight,” he wrote on Instagram.

