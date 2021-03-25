CHILDREN’S electric BMWs donated to Chesterfield Children’s Ward.

Children at the Chesterfield Royal Hospital will be able to drive themselves to surgery in style after two electric BMWs have been donated to the hospital. The generous donation came from national energy company Utilita, who hopes the children’s spirits will be lifted as they drive themselves to theatre. They also hope that as the children drive they will forget to be worried about having an operation.

Jane Dando, community advisor for Utilita spoke of how scary hospitals can be and said, “Hospitals can be scary for a child or an adult so if we can make people’s lives a bit easier then we’re delighted to be able to do that.

“We are absolutely delighted the children will benefit from it – and get enjoyment from it.”

The stunning little electric cars come complete with lights and working horns. It is also possible to plug in a phone or an iPod to play music during the drive down to theatre.

A Royal Hospital spokesperson thanked Utilita for the donation and said, “We’d like to say a massive ‘thank you’. We are incredibly grateful to Utilita for their thought and generosity.”

Utilita have even set aside a budget in order to provide every hospital where they have an office or an energy hub with electric cars for the children to use.

