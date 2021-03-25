CHILD hospitalised in Galicia with ‘toxic shock syndrome’ related to Covid.

A 10-year-old boy was admitted to the paediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Lucus Augusti University Hospital (HULA) in Lugo, Galicia on Monday, March 22 suffering from toxic shock syndrome related to coronavirus. The head of Paediatrics of HULA, Roberto Perez Pacin, confirmed the boy’s condition on Wednesday, adding that he is considered “stable” and is now “practically out of danger, much better.”

The doctor said that this is the first case of Covid-related toxic shock he has treated, and added that the child had been diagnosed with coronavirus a month before developing the symptoms he was hospitalised with, which include a high fever and abdominal pain.

-- Advertisement --



Dr Pérez Pacín said that while complications in children arising from coronavirus have been seen in several hospitals, parents should remain calm as the prognosis is usually very positive.

“Covid slightly affects children,” he said, adding that “cases in which complications like this occur, when caught in time, the evolution is usually good.”

At the beginning of March, a nine-year-old girl with coronavirus was admitted to the ICU of the Alvaro Cunqueiro de Vigo Hospital suffering from an inflammatory condition also linked to the virus.

The doctor added that most Covid-related issues in children aren’t serious, but that “toxic shock is always an ICU condition.” Given this, he insisted that a child presenting with symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhoea or a high fever, should always be brought to the hospital.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Child Hospitalised With ‘Toxic Shock’ related to Covid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.