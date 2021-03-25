Cherries looking good

ALICANTE’S Denomination Protected (DO) cherries are likely to be the first on the market this year.

A warm February brought the blossom out early and the trees were not affected by the relatively cold temperatures earlier this month, explained the president of Cerezas Montaña de Alicante, Hilario Calabuig.

“The flowers look good and pollination is progressing well, as we can tell by the presence of numerous bees,” he said, with growers anticipating a crop of around 3 million kilos.

This means the DO cherries produced in L’Alcoia, El Comtat and La Marina Alta should, if all goes well, reach the national and international markets ahead of their principal rivals in Jerte (Caceres) and Aragon province.

That, Calabuig added, also meant that they would command the good pricesthat always awaited the first cherries of the season, Calabuig added.

