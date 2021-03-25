Canary Islands cross-dresser Xayo found dead in his home

A CROSS-DRESSER known as Xayo, from the Canary Islands has been found dead in his home in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

Pedro Eugenio Moreno, his real name, was 68 years old, and had set an example to follow for the LGTBI collective since he started as a cross-dresser in 1977.

He was well-known and his last major appearance was on Spanish talent show ‘Got Talent’ in 2019 where he gained public recognition. However, it now seems that no-one had heard from him for several weeks and National Police report that his body was found in an advanced state of decomposition. His neighbours called the emergency services to alert of the bad smell.

Many famous faces have written their last goodbyes to him on social networks after hearing the news.

Born in Santa Maria de Guia, the local mayor, Pedro M Rodriguez, was one of those to speak fondly about Xayo on Twitter.

The cause of his death is not known, but his body showed no signs of violence, police reported.

When he spoke about himself on the 2019 talent show, he said that his family understood his choices, including his father, who was a rough country man, who he said told him that as long as he respected himself, he could do whatever he desired.

He also referred to the early days of his career in the Franco era, when people could be fined for cross-dressing. He said that he had been taken to the police station several times.

🌹Hemos recibido la triste noticia del fallecimiento de nuestro querido Xayo. Él siempre llevo el nombre de Guía con orgullo allá donde iba, con su extraordinario talento y su entusiasmo por la vida. Trasmitir mi pésame a su familia y especialmente a sus hermanas Dora y Paca. pic.twitter.com/ccLQxOXPMI — Pedro M. Rodríguez (@PedroMRodg) March 24, 2021

