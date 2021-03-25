BREAKING NEWS: BRIT teenager missing in Mallorca after disappearing from her school two days ago

Police in Mallorca have launched a large-scale search for a 14-year-old British girl last seen outside her secondary school on Tuesday, March 23. According to local Spanish media, Taya O’Loughlin was last spotted at around 8am on Tuesday outside Ramon Llull secondary school in Avenida Portugal in Palma with a Spanish girl who lives in a local children’s home. Taya’s mother is understood to have raised the alarm at 3pm when the schoolgirl failed to return home.

Police sources said that Taya was wearing black trousers, white and black trainers and a grey top and carrying a black rucksack with flowers on it when she disappeared. She is 5ft 8in tall and weighs around 66kg. A specialist National Police unit responsible for women and children, UFAM, has been put in charge of the case, according to Spanish daily Diario de Mallorca.

