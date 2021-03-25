Boris Johnson Says Vaccine Passports Will Only Roll Out When Everyone is Offered Vaccine

BORIS JOHNSON says vaccine passports will only roll out after everyone has been offered the vaccine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said vaccine passports will only be rolled out after everyone in the UK has been offered the vaccine.

The premier said: “We are looking at the issues that are raised by vaccination.

“Lots of countries are thinking about using some kind of vaccine passports.”

He added “no decisions have been taken” yet on what might happen with vaccine passports but suggested people may need to show a negative test, proof they have had the virus, or a vaccine stamp for foreign holidays.

Speaking about whether vaccine passports might be used for pubs, he said: “All sorts of things are being considered, it’s premature to start talking about that.”

He added: “I think we need to think carefully about the issues, as I’ve said before.

“There are some people who you know, for medical reasons, can’t get a vaccination. Pregnant women can’t get a vaccination.

“You might only be able to implement a thorough-going vaccination passport scheme, even if you wanted such a thing, in the context of you know, when absolutely everybody had been offered a vaccine.”

The Covid Research Group of 50 backbench Conservatives criticised the move, saying they did not want vaccine passports.

Steve Baker from the group said: “First they said we’ll need them to watch the football, and today that it may be papers for the pub.”

The news comes after the UK Government said it would announce more about vaccine passports in April, with the Prime Minister saying he would speak more about the government’s plans for the vaccine passports.

