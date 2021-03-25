BBC rejects absurd complaints that strictly ‘blatantly projected homosexuality’.

The BBC received complaints that Strictly Come Dancing stars Nicola Adams and Katya Jones betrayed a “blatant projection of homosexuality” during their Strictly Come Dancing tango.BBC Rejects Absurd Complaints That Strictly ‘Blatantly Projected Homosexuality’

Unfortunately, both Adams and Jones had to leave the 2020 series of Strictly when Katya tested positive for COVID, and both had to go to self-isolation. The pair returned though, for one final dance in the strictly final on December 19 where they strutted their stuff to a sultry tango backed by Feeling Good by Muse.

The tango was a welcome change to many viewers after criticism had been received previously saying that the pair had been limited to “gal pal” dances. It has not been confirmed how many complaints were actually received but viewers complained to the Executive Complaints Unit (ECU).

The BBC have confirmed that they will not be upholding the complaints and that they will not investigate.

Previously homophobes had complained about the same-sex pairing even before Adams and Jones set foot on stage. At the time the broadcaster spoke about their inclusive show and explain that, “Strictly Come Dancing is an inclusive show and is proud to have featured same-sex dancing amongst the professional dancers in group numbers in previous series.

“We have stated, in the past, that we are open to the prospect of including same sex pairings between our celebrities and professional dancers, should the opportunity arise. Nicola Adams requested an all-female pairing, which we are happy to facilitate.

“The show is first and foremost about dance, the sex of each partner within a coupling should have no bearing on their routine.”

