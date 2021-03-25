BBC Presenter Simon McCoy Moves To Rivals GB News

BBC PRESENTER Simon McCoy Leaves For Rivals GB News



Simon McCoy, a BBC broadcaster for the last 18 years, presented the News at One for the last time this afternoon (Thursday 25), heading across to start afresh with a new job on Andrew Neil’s forthcoming news channel, GB News, which will launch in freeview later this year.

The 59-year-old, probably best known as Britain’s most sarcastic and hilariously indiscreet news presenter, famed for his dry sense of humour on live TV, especially when it comes to delivering news about the Royal Family, signed off with a smile, telling BBC viewers, “From me, it’s good afternoon – and goodbye”.

GB News, owned by former BBC stalwart, Andrew Neil, announced the capture of McCoy just as he started his last show on the BBC at 1pm, and he is arguably their biggest coup yet, as they look to compete with the BBC and Sky News.

There are also rumours that Neil is trying to tempt Piers Morgan to his new channel, having already acquired the services of Colin Brazier from Sky News, as well as Dan Wootton, formerly of The Sun and talkRADIO, and now a new MailOnline columnist.

The director of news and programmes at GB News, John McAndrew, commented, “Simon’s journalistic integrity, warmth and personality is a perfect fit for what we’re doing. He’s a brilliant journalist with an exceptional ability to relate to people in an upbeat way, so we’re keen to get him out from behind a desk and talking to people from all parts of the United Kingdom”, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

