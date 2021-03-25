Archaeologist discovers unknown fortress on Asturias coast

AN ARCHAEOLOGIST from Asturias, now based in Scotland, has discovered one of the largest fortified enclosures of the coast of his homeland.

The find has been made at one of the best-known points of the coast of Asturias, Cabo Vidio.

The Arqueoastur research project led by Eduardo Perez-Fernandez, based in Scotland, has discovered the site which they have named El Castrellon.

They have notified the Asturias authorities so that it can be added to the inventory for Cultural Heritage of Asturias, and get special protection.

With the help of a drone, the team verified that there was evidence that a fort existed in the area. It shows that it would have been one of the largest fortified enclosures of the coast of Asturias. There were three moats and two parapets, but the original structure has been modified by works on the road that leads to the lighthouse in the area so the historic find made now had gone unseen for many years.

The archaeologists believe that in future, the tourism department could make it into a feature to attract visitors without the need for much investment. The local mayor of Cudillero, Carlos Valle Ondina, has shown that he is open to the suggestion.

