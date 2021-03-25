Angela Merkel Reverses Germany’s Easter Lockdown Decision

Angela Merkel Reverses Her Easter Lockdown Decision For Germany
German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, on Monday, after overnight talks with regional leaders, had proposed a full lockdown in Germany over Easter, between April 1 and 5.
This would have been the country’s strictest lockdown yet, seeing all shops closed, social contact having to be limited, large gatherings limited, and germans told to stay at home, a move that had been criticised nationwide by scientists and business leaders.
Now, on Wednesday, following a crisis meeting among officials, the decision has been reversed, with Mrs Merkel calling the plan a “mistake”, and taking the “ultimate responsibility” for the U-turn.
Armin Laschet, the head of Mrs Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, told a regional parliament meeting on Wednesday that the lockdown was “not enforceable in this form”, while, in Berlin, Angela Merkel told reporters, “This mistake is mine alone”.
She continued, “The whole process has caused additional uncertainty, for which I ask all citizens to forgive me. There were good reasons for it but it could not be implemented well enough in this short time”.
