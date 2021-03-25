Angela Merkel Reverses Germany’s Easter Lockdown Decision

Armin Laschet, the head of Mrs Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, told a regional parliament meeting on Wednesday that the lockdown was “not enforceable in this form”, while, in Berlin, Angela Merkel told reporters, “This mistake is mine alone”.

She continued, “The whole process has caused additional uncertainty, for which I ask all citizens to forgive me. There were good reasons for it but it could not be implemented well enough in this short time”.

