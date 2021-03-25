Almuñecar Installs Speed Bumps on Avenida Amelia Sanchez de Alcazar

ALMUNECAR Council has announced it is installing speed bumps on Avenida Amelia Sanchez de Alcazar.

The Maintenance Department of Almuñecar council has installed speed bumps on Avenida Amelia Sanchez de Alcazar, next to the “La Noria” school, “attending to the request of the educational community in Almuñecar”, according to informed the municipal maintenance manager Beatriz Gonzalez.

The Almuñecar Local Police said further speed bumps will be installed on Calle Azahar, near Costa Banana.

The news comes after an Almuñecar hotel became the first large holiday complex to reopen for business.

Hotel Helios opened its doors on Saturday, March 6, to host 45 Polish cyclists for a week ahead of its official reopening on May 20.

The cyclists were training in Almuñecar for a week, having been allowed to travel as they are a group of federated athletes who have undergone PCR testing.

They were due to travel last year to join teammate Tomasz Marczynski, a professional cyclist based in Granada, but the pandemic meant the trip was cancelled.

Hotel director Filo Rodriguez said: “We are very excited it has been a very difficult year and this helps us to put ourselves to the test for the reopening, we are also specialising in cycling tourism and it will help us to know what customers need.”

The Costa del Sol is now hoping to allow further tourists to visit this summer.

