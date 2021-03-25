Almuñecar Firefighters Trained in Automatic Escalator Manoeuvres

ALMUNECAR’S firefighters have been trained in manoeuvres using automatic escalators.

According to Almuñecar Council, the training was carried out to help put out fires in tall buildings.

The course was directed by Jesus Hernando Dominguez and involved three levels, which all of the Almuñecar fire station staff, around 20 people, took part in.

The different levels of the course covered a theoretical section, as well as practical training in different scenarios and locations, using different rescue techniques where firefighters had to deploy the automatic escalator vehicle.

The firefighters carried out the training on the Paseo de Cotobro, Avenida Andalucia and Velilla.

Security Councillor, Francisco Robles Rivas, followed the firefighters and the tasks carried out by the troops.

Councillor Robles Rivas spoke about the importance of the training “for the better development of the use of the automatic escalator vehicle. This training task is part of the chapter of commitment to safety especially in homes located in high-rise buildings.”

Almuñecar Fire Station has since last June had a modern automatic escalator vehicle that reaches up to 37 metres in height, valued at €560,000.

