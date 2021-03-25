A ‘ferry’ stressful experience

A COUPLE were trapped for 35 minutes in the hold of the Denia ferry after it set sail for Ibiza.

Eduardo Moya and his wife Asuncion Hernandez were returning to their Sant Ferran home on Formentera. When embarking with their car which bears a Disabled sticker, they were directed to a specific section in the hold of Balearias’s “Cecilia Payne” ferry.

Once inside were hemmed in by other vehicles but their complaints to crew members were met with, “No español, no español,” Eduardo explained afterwards to the media. He was unable to call Balearia as there was no coverage and he could only reach the 112 Emergencies number who asked if he needed a doctor.

Eduardo explained that he and his wife simply wanted to be able to leave their car and finally two “marvellous” stewardesses arrived and contacted the drivers of the cars behind them, so that they could finally leave after 35 minutes .

He had gone public with the case “so that it doesn’t happen to anybody else,” Eduardo said.

Meanwhile Balearia made a public apology for the incident, emphasising that the company took “special care” to ensure that those with reduced mobility could travel without problems.

