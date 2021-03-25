42 Migrants Intercepted As They Attempted to Cross the Meditteranean

42 MIGRANTS have been intercepted as they tried to cross the Meditteranean.

As conditions at sea calm, another wave of boats attempting to cross the Meditteranean from Northern Africa carrying unauthorised migrants to southern Spain has been intercepted.

A total of 42 migrants in five small boats were taken into custody on Wednesday after 12 of them were spotted on two small boats in the Cala del Cocon in Cabo de Palos. Another eight reached the beach of El Alamillo in Puerto de Mazarron, and eight more landed close to the gun battery of Conejos-Escombreras, near Cartagena. A further six arrived at the Playa de Cola Caballo in the municipality of La Union. Another eight migrants were apprehended later in the day in Cabo de Palos.

All were of Algerian nationality and are reported to have been in good health when they arrived at the dock of Escombreras in Cartagena after the interception. Marquees and mattresses have been installed at the dock since last summer as temporary accommodation for unauthorised migrants. All 42 of them had a PCR test and will be quarantined as a precaution.

With the moon waxing and becoming full on Sunday, bringing calmer conditions at sea, it would come as no surprise if the migrants were the first new wave of Africans hoping to enter the EU territory. The good weather could also bring those attempting to cross from the Moroccan coast.

