Woman Missing for Weeks Found Trapped and Naked in Storm Drain

A WOMAN who was missing for weeks has been found trapped and naked in a storm drain.

The woman was reported missing three weeks ago in Florida and was rescued by Delray Beach Fire Rescue after a passerby heard the woman’s cries for help and dialled 911 just before 9 am on Tuesday.

Firefighters say they removed the grate and used a ladder and harness to lift the woman out of the drain. The department added that the woman, whose identity has not been released, has now been taken to the local hospital.

The woman was reported missing on March 3 to the Palm Beach County Sherriff’s Office. Reportedly, officials are unsure as to how she ended up in the 8-foot deep storm drain.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue spokesperson Dani Moschella last week confirmed that the woman had been shouting for help during rush hour traffic.

“She was lucky. I don’t know how much longer she would have been OK down there,” Moschella said.

“The idea that somebody might be down there for any length of time is disturbing. It’s dirty, dangerous, there are snakes, rats, garbage, dirt and leaves, anything that’s on the street that washes into a sewer, and it smells terrible.”

The woman was found too weak to stand up without help, naked, with scraped knees and leaves in her hair.

Delray Beach Police spokesperson, Ted White, said that investigators do not suspect foul play. He said: “From the police department standpoint, we don’t believe there was any type of crime committed.”

“It doesn’t feel like she was taken against her will. It appears this was done by her own free will.”

