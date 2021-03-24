A WOMAN gave birth to a healthy baby boy in the street in Madrid when she was about to go to hospital.

The events took place at around 2.50 this morning, Wednesday, March 24, in Calle Virgen de la Novena in the Concepcion district of Madrid.

-- Advertisement --



The 30-year-old woman and her partner were just about to get in their car to go to the hospital when she went into labour, so they called the emergency services.

By the time the paramedics from the SAMUR – Civil Protection arrived on the scene, they found the woman with the baby in her arms. They cut the umbilical cord and took them both to the Gregorio Marañon Hospital, both in perfect health.

The baby boy, who weighed three kilos, is the woman’s third child and is called Austin.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Woman gives birth to healthy baby boy next to her car”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.