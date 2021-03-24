Woman calls emergency services from INSIDE hospital to get help

THE emergency services received a call from inside a hospital in Valladolid to ask for help for a patient.

According to a report on national Spanish TV channel, Antena 3, the woman was a patient at the Rio Hortega University Hospital in Valladolid, and in the early hours of the morning she went into cardiorespiratory arrest.

Her companion, a woman who had been hired by her family to look after her during the night, noticed that she was not breathing properly and tried to get help by pressing the button to summon a nurse, but it didn’t work.

She went out into the corridors and called out for help, but the nurses’ station was empty and she couldn’t find anybody about.

She then decided to call 112 from the hospital room to alert the emergency services.

She explained what had happened and although they were shocked, they alerted the hospital and nurses arrived immediately.

However, the patient had been unable to breath properly for 50 minutes because the tracheotomy tube used during surgery to remove a tumour had got blocked.

The patient will receive €600,000 in compensation from the Castilla y Leon Health Department for damages and her lawyer says that she is only alive thanks to her carer, otherwise she would have been found dead in the morning.

The woman will now depend on others to take care of her for the rest of her life her lawyer explained.

