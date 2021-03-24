Window Cleaner Dragged Man Out of Car before Stabbing Him in the Head

WINDOW CLEANER dragged man out of a car before stabbing him in the head during a terrifying assault.

Dwainn Swann, of Birkett Bank, Wigan, carried out the terrifying assault on his victim on January 31, 2020. Swann appeared at Bolton Crown Court where prosecution barrister Wayne Jackson told of the terrifying attack which had happened after the victim had been out for a few drinks with friends.

Swann dragged his victim James Taylor out of a car, and began to kick and punch him while armed with a knife. The victim received a knife wound which ran from his eye to his temple for which he had to have surgery. An artery was also severed during the attack.

The victim explained how the assault has had a knock-on effect on his life and that the scar that is still visible has been a constant reminder of his attack. He said, “The effects of the crime on my life has been huge. The attack has knocked my confidence.

“I get flashbacks at night. I keep waking up at different hours, sweating.

“When I get in my car or someone else’s, I lock the door and put my seatbelt on out of fear that someone will attack me.

“Each morning when I look in the mirror, I see a constant reminder of that night.”

Swann has been jailed for a period of 30 months for the vicious attack.

