Valencia chef introduces oysters with a topping of gold to his rice dish

VALENCIA chef, Ruben Fenollar, has created a dish using black rice with 24-carat gold and oysters.

His new culinary creation has attracted interest from restaurants around the world, including Dubai and Miami.

He uses seafood broth, a traditional stir-fry and cuttlefish ink, to create the albufera variety rice with Valencia Denomination of Origin, adding oysters which are then topped with sheets of gold microns, “as fine as four human hairs ” the chef explained.

Fenollar says that he is a great fan of rice and wanted to take it beyond the boundaries of rice or conventional paella which led him to think about combining it with gold and oysters to give it a touch of luxury.

He also explained that he has registered the intellectual property of the recipe so that “it is recorded as having been made by a Valencian cook.” He added that it is not a patent because he hasn’t invented anything, as gold has been eaten for centuries, but he came up with the idea of putting it in this dish.

He explained that obviously the gold brings up the price of the dish, but “not as much as one might think” and added that it is still affordable.

Fenollar admits to experimenting with rice to let the world know that Valencia rice is more than just paella.

