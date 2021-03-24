TWO MEN in Pakistan sentenced to death for the gang rape of a French woman in front of her child.

On Saturday Pakistan sentenced two men to death for the terrifying gang rape of a French woman last year in Lahore. The horrifying attack took place in front of the woman’s child and at gunpoint after her car had run out of fuel.

Abid Malhi and accomplice Shafqat Ali were sentenced by Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta to death for the horrific attack. Both men were also sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment, and the time in prison must be served before they can be executed. It is expected that various appeals will be filed in the future.

-- Advertisement --



According to both the police and prosecutor Hafiz Asghar the gang rape had occurred after the victim was found in a vulnerable position after her car ran out of fuel. She tied to protect herself by locking the car doors but her attackers Malhi and Ali broke into the car by a window before dragging her from the vehicle.

The two men then gang raped the woman while her terrified child watched. The men then went on to steal bank cards, jewellery and money before they fled the scene.

DNA evidence tied both men to the crime. They were arrested only days after the attack took place after they were tracked down using mobile phone data.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Two Men in Pakistan Sentenced to Death for the Gang Rape of a French Woman”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.