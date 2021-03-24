TWO people have been charged with killing a Down’s Syndrome woman by neglect.

Two people have been charged with the death of a woman with Down’s Syndrome after she was found emaciated and with a severe scabies skin infection.

-- Advertisement --



Deborah Leitch, 24, was found dead at a house in South Shore, Blackpool, on August 29 2019, by the ambulance service.

A post mortem by the Home Office said the cause of death was neglect and severe emaciation with an extensive scabies skin infection.

A statement issued by her family described Deborah, known as Debbie, as a “wonderful girl” who was “always happy, and always friendly.”

Six people were arrested by Lancashire Police in connection with Deborah’s death and today two people had summonsed to appear in court. The four other people were released without charge.

45-year-old Robert Bruce of Windsor Crescent in Leeds has been summonsed for the offence of allowing or causing the death of a vulnerable adult.

48-year-old Elaine Clarke of Garden Terrace in Blackpool has been summonsed to answer the charge of gross negligence manslaughter.

They are both due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on April 20.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Two Charged With Killing Down’s Syndrome Woman.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.