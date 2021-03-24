TV series Smoking Gun – A Murder Mystery hopes to film in Almeria’s Tabernas Desert this June.

The New Street Pictures show created by former BBC executive Sutish Sharma, has now begun filming again after the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic resulted in a near year-long halt to production.

The show’s producers have asked the Spanish government to allow them to film from June 1 to June 14 in Almeria’s Tabernas Desert. The show aims to use the Tabernas Desert as a backdrop for a military location. If approved the desert will be used to shoot scenes for the show’s headquarters of the Nicaraguan Counterrevolutionary Armies.

Speaking of resuming production and the production hold due to COVID 19 writer Sharma who comes from London explained that, “After three years in pre-production and a final year on hiatus for Covid 19, I’m very excited to start shooting this summer.”

Executive producer of Wanda-Halcyon Television, Pat Andrew is excited to start filming again and said, “We can’t wait to get back to filming a series that we’ve put so much enthusiasm and hard work into.”

The show is based around an FBI investigation and is set during the 1980s.

