Truckers Arriving From France In The UK Set To Face Covid Tests Within Days.

Truckers arriving in the UK from France are set to be tested for coronavirus, as fears mount of a “third wave” of the disease sweeping through continental Europe.

A leaked report suggests that ministers could enforce an order for the quick-turnaround lateral flow tests to be carried out as early as the end of this week – just as France lifts a test requirement imposed on lorries from the UK before Christmas. -- Advertisement --



The move comes as pressure builds up on Boris Johnson to put France and other continental countries on the “red list” requiring arrivals to quarantine in hotels.

Chief medical officer for England Chris Whitty and his deputy Jonathan Van-Tam are reported to have told the prime minister that tougher border controls are urgently needed to stop mutant strains from being imported.

Ministers are said to be currently considering adding countries including France to the list- it is thought that a decision may not come until next week however.

The red list system currently bans travel from 35 high-risk countries, except for the UK and Irish nationals and people with residence rights – who must quarantine for 10 days in a hotel – and certain occupations, such as drivers of goods vehicles.

Related:

France demanded in December 2020 that lorry drivers travelling from Britain to France must carry a negative Covid test result to reduce the spread of a more infectious coronavirus variant that had been found in Kent in southeast England.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Truckers Arriving From France Into The UK Set To Face Covid Tests Within Days”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.