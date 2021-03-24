Tourism Chief Says Airlines Are Offering 79,144 More Seats to Malaga

A TOURISM chief has said that airlines are offering 79,144 more seats to Malaga.

Francisco Salado, president of Costa del Sol Tourism, said Airlines are offering 79,144 more seats to get to Malaga.

The officials said the countries where airlines are offering more seats to passengers travelling to Malaga are Spain 23,404, Morocco at 7,937, Germany at 6,156, France at 6,089), and the UK at 4,948.

He said: “We are convinced that we are a safe destination and we can offer absolute security guarantees to our potential visitors and we are working in that line.”

He added: “The data indicates that the recovery will come national tourism, our main market, without forgetting our European neighbours.

“Although we have some tough months ahead of us, we will work knowing that we are backed by our incredible tourism resources, our excellent area, our hospitality and the magnificent work carried out by professionals in the tourism sector.

“At the national level there is also news of the reestablishment of lost connections in the coming months, as well as the recent announcement by the United Kingdom to allow the British to travel again as of May and the spectacular increase in bookings that has produced.”

The news comes as Spain has said it will begin receiving tourists again this summer.

