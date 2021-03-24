Too many drinkers results in call for more police on Palma streets

EVA POMAR the spokesperson for the Ciudadanos Party on Palma Council has called for an increase in the presence of police in areas where there is a risk of people congregating.

“On the one hand, we see that there is an increase in infections and that the new restrictions taken by the Balearic Government are once again detrimental to the hospitality sector and, on the other hand, we see that there are a few who fail to comply and, in the end, the rest will pay” she said.

The problem is that after bars and restaurants close, despite all that is done by their owners, customers in certain areas tend to congregate in the street and continue drinking alcohol purchased previously in stores.

“What we ask of the Palma City Council is to increase the police presence in Blanquerna, Plaça del Mercat, Santa Catalina and Paseo Mallorca at closing time, because residents and restaurateurs complain that people are drinking in the street without any control,” explained Pomar.

