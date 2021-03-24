The right medicine for Campello

Linda Hall
MUCHAVISTA: Auxiliary health centre has reopned Photo credit: Campello town hall

THE Muchavista auxiliary health centre in Campello reopened two months after the Generalitat ordered it to close.

This measure was greeted with a wave of protests and criticism, including a written complaint from Campello’s mayor Juanjo Berenguer who described the closure as “ridiculous, absurd and illogical.”

Berenguer pointed out at the time that the decision to close the auxiliary centre in January contradicted the regional Health department’s own recommendations during the pandemic’s third wave.

Obliging Muchavista residents to leave their own neighbourhood to visit the Health centre in central Campello five kilometres away involved the unnecessary journeys and overcrowding they were told to avoid, the mayor said.

It was also incomprehensible that Campello town hall and the regional Health department should earlier have discussed the need for Muchavista’s own health centre to cover residents’ requirements, only for them to lose their existing installation, Berenguer maintained.

Local groups and residents’ communities immediately launched a petition, which has resulted in a reversal of the January decision.


“Logic and reasoning have won the day,” declared  Berenguer and Campello’s Health councillor, Rafa Galvañ, on receiving notification that the auxiliary centre was to reopen.

