THE new haemodialysis unit of The Poniente Hospital in Almeria’s El Ejido is ready to be used by patients.

Juan de la Cruz Belmonte, Almeria’s regional delegate for Health and Families of the Regional Government visited the hospital along with El Ejido’s mayor Francisco Góngora in order to see the renovation works which have been carried out at the hospital.

As part of the improvements the intensive care unit has seen a 68 per cent increase in floor space, and the Emergency area has grown by over 50 per cent. In addition to this the haemodialysis unit also seen major improvements.

Speaking of the modelling work carried out at the hospital Juan de la Cruz Belmonte explained that the renovations are “a clear demonstration of the Junta de Andalucía’s commitment to improving healthcare services in these times of pandemic, especially in areas such as the Emergency Room and ICU, where it has become necessary to multiply healthcare resources”.

Patients accessing the haemodialysis unit “will now be attended to in a new location, with a larger surface area, which has allowed the creation of an isolation box, improved circuits and greater comfort” according to Belmonte.

Since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic the hospital’s haemodialysis unit has been able to work “at full capacity, guaranteeing patient care at all times” thanks to the extraordinary work of local healthcare professionals explained managing director of the Poniente Public Health Agency, Pedro Acosta.

