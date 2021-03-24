HMS Trent which has been serving in the Mediterranean for several months is due to continue its anti-piracy role but will be based in Gibraltar from the end of this year.

It is part of a significant NATO force which not only patrols in the Mediterranean but will also assist North African governments and be involved in anti-piracy operations off the coast of West Africa.

There are currently two smaller Royal Navy vessels in the Gibraltar Squadron, the Fast Patrol Boats HMS Scimitar and HMS Sabre which keep an eye of Gibraltar waters and the Straits of Gibraltar but Trent which was only commissioned in 2020 is a much larger ship which carries a helicopter and heavier firepower.

Although it was recently revealed that rubber bullets were shot at two Gibraltarians by Guardia Civil officers in Gibraltar waters, some Spanish politicians question the decision to introduce HMS Trent to the Rock.

The Mayor of Algeciras and senate member Jose Ignacio Landaluce who serves in the Partido Popular is to put questions in the Spanish Parliament about the arrival of the Royal Navy vessel and wants to know whether it considers this an act of intimidation or aggression towards Spain on the UK’s part.

Considering that Spain joined NATO in 1992 and also maintains warships in the area as part of the NATO fleet which includes the Royal Navy, it would be surprising if the presence of HMS Trent should be considered aggressive.

