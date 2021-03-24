Several Schoolchildren Rushed To Hospital After Eating Gummy Sweets Laced With CANNABIS

Several Schoolchildren Have Been Rushed To Hospital In London After Eating Gummy Sweets Laced With CANNABIS.

THE MET police have said that Several schoolchildren have been taken ‘very ill’ or have been hospitalised after eating gummy sweets laced with cannabis.

There has been an increase recently in young people buying ‘what first appear to be regular jelly sweets, gummy bears or similar’ but are actually infused with marihuana. The sweets are reported to cause a similar effect to smoking the drug and have a ‘detrimental impact on children eating them, sai officers. Several pupils in Sutton, south London, were rushed to hospital on March 12 this year after eating the same type of sweets.

-- Advertisement --



Police said they have received further reports of similar incidents since then. The Met has now issued a warning to parents that any children caught with the sweets at school will be directed to the police. It shared images of a seized purple Runtz Gummies packet in which the sweets had been found. ‘Keep an eye out for the below/similar packets of sweets. They have “cannabis-infused” or similar written on them,’ said the Met.

Although no one has ever died as a direct result of using cannabis, people can misjudge doses – particularly when it is eaten – and can suffer vomiting and panic attacks. One school in the area, Greenshaw High School, shared the police notice on its Twitter account.

The warning read: ‘There has been an increase in young people buying what at first appear to be regular jelly sweets, gummy bears or similar sweets. ‘These sweets are not what they appear to be. They are in fact mixed with cannabis and have a detrimental effect on those eating them. ‘Sadly, a number of school pupils in Sutton have been either made very ill or hospitalised as a result of eating them.’

Related:

Thirteen children aged between 13 and 14 were rushed to hospital after they all fell ill after ‘eating sweets’ at an all-girls school in north London on October 5 2020.

The ambulance service was called shortly before midday to La Sainte Union Catholic School in Highgate, north London. The youngsters at the girl’s school were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital after reportedly eating what they believed to be sweets.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Several Schoolchildren Rushed To Hospital After Eating Gummy Sweets Laced With CANNABIS”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.