Seven-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead in Myanmar

A seven-year-old-girl has been shot dead in Myanmar as she “ran into her father’s arms”.

Following last months military coup, a seven-year-old girl has become the youngest victim of the coup after being shot dead.

She was killed by police while she ran towards her father during a raid on their home in the city of Mandalay, Khin Myo Chit’s family told the BBC.

The military says 164 people have been killed in total in protests, while the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group says the death toll is at least 261. Rights group Save the Children says more than 20 children are amongst those who have been killed.

As protests continue, Myanmar has been increasing its military force.

On Tuesday, the military expressed sadness at the death of protestors, but also blamed them for bringing violence and anarchy to the country.

Security forces have used live rounds against protesters, with many eyewitnesses reporting of people being beaten and shot as house raids are conducted by the military to arrest activists and protesters.

Khin Myo Chit’s older sister told the BBC that police officers were searching all of the houses in the neighbourhood in Mandalay on Tuesday afternoon and entered their home to make arrests and search for weapons.

“They kicked the door to open it,” May Thu Sumaya, 25, said. “When the door was open, they asked my father whether there were any other people in the house.”

She went on to say that when he said no, they accused him of lying and began to search the house.

That was the moment when Khin Myo Chit ran over to their father to sit on his knee. “Then they shot and hit her,” May Thu Sumaya said.

In a separate interview with Myanmar Muslim Media, a community media outlet, their father U Maung Ko Hashin Bai described his child’s last words. “She said, ‘I can’t Father, it’s too painful’.”

He said she died half an hour later as she was rushed away in a car to get medical treatment. Police also arrested and beat his 19-year-old son.

The military has yet to comment on the death.

Save the Children said in a statement it was “horrified” by the young girl’s death, which came a day after a 14-year-old boy was also reportedly shot dead in Mandalay.

"The death of these children is especially concerning given that they reportedly were killed while being at home, where they should have been safe from harm. The fact that so many children are being killed on an almost daily basis now shows a complete disregard for human life by security forces," the group said.