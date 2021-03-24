Recent information and news in brief from the Costa del Sol

ARCH changes

DUE to the new restrictions the ARCH rescue Centre in Alhaurin el Grande will remain closed this coming Sunday (March 28) and Easter Sunday (April 4). Please consult the website www.horserescuespain.org to see when they will be allowed to open to the public again.

Easter alert

MARBELLA Council will place 250 Local Police officers in various popular parts of the city in order to ensure that there is compliance with the latest measures introduced by the Junta de Andalucia as bars and restaurants will be open until 10.30pm and curfew starts at 11pm

Protecting palms

AFTER receiving final approval from the Junta de Andalucia, the Torremolinos Council has been able to commence work on protecting 200 palm trees in the municipality from attack by the red palm weevil using methods that are not harmful to animals or people.

Road works

A road bridge over the A7 at Cancelada is currently one way whilst work is being undertaken and is causing considerable inconvenience to residents so the Estepona Council has written to the Ministry of transport urging that the work be completed as soon as possible.

Design contest

THERE is a very long white wall in the Pedreta area of Manilva so the Council is running a competition inviting proposals from those interested in designing and painting the wall in order to make the area more interesting and attractive for residents and visitors.

