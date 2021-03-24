Recent information and news in brief from around Mallorca

Open invitation

PALMA Councillor Neus Truyol, has issued a public invitation to Spanish Minister José Luis Ábalos, who will be visiting the anti-eviction office in the city on Friday March 26 to see for himself the problems caused by lack of affordable housing which is a matter of concern.

Genuine accident

A 70-year-old Spaniard was knocked down on a zebra crossing in Palma and had to be taken to hospital for treatment. Initial police reports suggest that the driver of the car was dazzled by the sun and didn’t see the elderly man on the crossing.

Another protest

THE man behind Balearic Resistance, Víctor Sánchez has called for another protest outside of the Consolat de Mar, in Palma on Monday March 29 to demonstrate against the decision made by the Balearic Government to close the interiors of bars and restaurants again.

No entry

IN 2012, the d’Esporles Council registered the Camí d’Esporles to Valldemossa route as a municipal asset but now, the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands has ruled that part is owned by the Son Dameto estate which is entitled to close it off to walkers.

Coming down

AN apartment building constructed on the site of the old Fantasio cinema in Alaro should be demolished as it was built without proper planning permission more than 20 years ago but until now, the local council and original developers had insufficient funds to compensate residents.

