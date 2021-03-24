Professor Who Advised Uk Gov On Lockdown Says Holidays Abroad Will Start End Of Summer.

According to the professor who spearheaded the lockdown measures holidays abroad should be allowed to go ahead when all over-50s have been given the vaccine. This would mean trips abroad would only resume from late summer, following the UK governments road map, virtually scuppering summer holiday plans.

Professor Neil Ferguson told the BBC’s World at One: “I’m in favour of relaxing border measures at a slower rate than we relax controls in the country and doing all we can against the importation of variants which might undermine our vaccine progress. It means, [when we] have finished vaccinating everyone over 50, which will be late summer, and having vaccines in our stockpile which we know work effectively against the variants.

“Conservatively, and being risk-averse at the moment, we should be planning on summer holidays in the UK, not overseas.”

He previously said he was “80 per cent sure” that Brits would be able to enjoy this summer in the UK as the vaccine rollout beats back Covid.

“It is highly likely that we will have driven Covid down to very low levels of case numbers, and we can begin enjoying summer,” he said.

Brits face an official holiday ban in law from Monday, March 29, with the risk of a £5,000 (€5,805) fine for flouting the new rules. March 29 is also the key date for meetups of larger groups with only outdoor gatherings allowed.

The new coronavirus rules will come into force next week which includes a ban on anyone leaving the UK without a “reasonable excuse”. The new rules were published today and entitled Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Steps) (England) Regulations 2021.

The document read: “The Regulations also impose restrictions on leaving the United Kingdom without a reasonable excuse (regulation 8).”

